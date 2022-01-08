Chinese foreign minister on official visit to Sri Lanka

January 8, 2022   09:40 pm

China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor, Wang Yi arrived in Sri Lanka this evening (January 08) on a two-day official visit.

Upon his arrival, Minister Wang Yi has inaugurated the celebration of the 65th Anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations.

The Chinese foreign minister is expected to present a number of investment proposals.

According to the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka, Colombo is the last stop of Mr. Wang Yi’s first foreign visit in the new year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Farmers up in arms over fertilizer issue

Farmers up in arms over fertilizer issue

Farmers up in arms over fertilizer issue

Birth anniversary of late SLFP founder commemorated

Birth anniversary of late SLFP founder commemorated

President seeks blessings at Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

President seeks blessings at Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

Elephants cross electric fence during power outage

Elephants cross electric fence during power outage

Specialist doctors urge people to take COVID booster dose

Specialist doctors urge people to take COVID booster dose

Sri Lanka's gold reserves decline

Sri Lanka's gold reserves decline

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

President pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

President pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi