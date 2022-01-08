Chinese foreign minister on official visit to Sri Lanka
January 8, 2022 09:40 pm
China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor, Wang Yi arrived in Sri Lanka this evening (January 08) on a two-day official visit.
Upon his arrival, Minister Wang Yi has inaugurated the celebration of the 65th Anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations.
The Chinese foreign minister is expected to present a number of investment proposals.
According to the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka, Colombo is the last stop of Mr. Wang Yi’s first foreign visit in the new year.