Chinese foreign minister on official visit to Sri Lanka

China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor, Wang Yi arrived in Sri Lanka this evening (January 08) on a two-day official visit.

Upon his arrival, Minister Wang Yi has inaugurated the celebration of the 65th Anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations.

The Chinese foreign minister is expected to present a number of investment proposals.

According to the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka, Colombo is the last stop of Mr. Wang Yi’s first foreign visit in the new year.