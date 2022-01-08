Sri Lanka reports 580 new Covid-19 cases

Another 580 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (January 08) the Ministry of Health reported.

This figure includes 06 persons who recently arrived from overseas while the rest are new community cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far stands at 591,231 with the new development. The number of infected patients currently undergoing treatment meanwhile went up to 9,183.

The recoveries tally reached 566,936 as 176 more patients were discharged upon recovery today.

Further, the Covid-19 death toll in the country moved to 15,112 with 13 new victims.