Showery conditions expected to enhance during next few days

The Department of Meteorology says there is a possibility of a low-level atmospheric disturbance developing to the southeast of Sri Lanka during the next few days.

Therefore, the showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over most parts of the island during the next few days.

Showers will occur at times Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts. Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern and North-Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kandy districts during the evening or night.



Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Rathnapura, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places in Uva province and in Ampara, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

There is a possibility of developing a low-level atmospheric disturbance to the southeast of Sri Lanka during the next few days. Therefore, the naval and fishing community engaged in activities in the deep sea area to the southeast of Sri Lanka are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.