Navy brings back fishermen of capsized multi-day fishing trawler

Sri Lanka Navy has coordinated the arrangements to bring ashore the 05 Sri Lankan fishermen, rescued by MV LGC Periklis, to the Galle Harbour.

The fishermen were in distress as their multiday fishing trawler ‘Asela Putha II’ had capsized due to adverse weather in seas southwestern of Sri Lanka. Having transferred the fishermen ashore, the Navy rushed them to the Karapitiya Hospital, Galle for medical attention last evening (08).

The multiday fishing trawler ‘Asela Putha II’ (Reg. No. IMUL-A-0635 KLT) left the Beruwala Fishery Harbour for fishing on 04th November 2021, with 06 fishermen onboard.

As there was no information about this fishing trawler after 01st January 2022, the Beruwala Police and the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources turned to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC Colombo) at the Navy Headquarters for assistance on 04th and 05th January, to inquire whether it was in any danger.

Promptly responding to the request for assistance, the Navy alerted the MRCCs in India and Maldives to watch over the missing Sri Lankan multiday fishing trawler.

Meanwhile, the Captain of the MV LGC Periklis (IMO 9796171) sailing to the Port Blair of India via Maldivian waters off the southwestern coast of Sri Lanka, disseminated a message to the MRCC Colombo about the distressed Sri Lankan fishing trawler ‘Asela Putha II’ in the morning of 07th January.

The ship’s Captain has further indicated that 05 fishermen of the local fishing trawler, which had capsized due to adverse weather in Maldivian waters about 332 nautical miles (about 614 km) southwestern of Galle, has been rescued and being brought to Galle and one fisherman is missing in the accident.

Accordingly, the rescued fishermen were brought to Galle this evening by MV LGC Periklis where P 107 Coastal Patrol Craft attached to the Southern Naval Command transferred them ashore in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. Subsequently, the fishermen were rushed to Karapitiya Hospital, Galle for medical attention.

The MRCC Colombo has requested the MRCC Maldives to carry out onward action with regard to the search of the missing fisherman. The Captain of MV LGC Periklis has also informed the MRCC Maldives in the same regard, based on information received from the rescued fishermen.