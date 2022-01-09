Port City Marina Promenade declared open

The Port City Marina Promenade, a 500m public walking path, has been declared open at an event marking the 65th diplomatic anniversary between China and Sri Lanka today (January 09).

The opening of the Marina Promenade was announced during a ceremony graced by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on two-day official visit to the country.

The public can access the Port City Marina Promenade from tomorrow (January 10) onwards between 9.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. by foot. The entrance is located in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Accompanied by a delegation of 18 officials, Mr. Wang Yi arrived on the island last night, via a special flight chartered by a Chinese carrier.