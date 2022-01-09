Port City Marina Promenade declared open

Port City Marina Promenade declared open

January 9, 2022   12:57 pm

The Port City Marina Promenade, a 500m public walking path, has been declared open at an event marking the 65th diplomatic anniversary between China and Sri Lanka today (January 09).

The opening of the Marina Promenade was announced during a ceremony graced by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on two-day official visit to the country.

The public can access the Port City Marina Promenade from tomorrow (January 10) onwards between 9.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. by foot. The entrance is located in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. 

Accompanied by a delegation of 18 officials, Mr. Wang Yi arrived on the island last night, via a special flight chartered by a Chinese carrier.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

One person missing after multi-day fishing trawler capsizes

One person missing after multi-day fishing trawler capsizes

One person missing after multi-day fishing trawler capsizes

Chinese foreign minister to visit Colombo Port City today

Chinese foreign minister to visit Colombo Port City today

Veteran actor Robin Fernando's last rites today

Veteran actor Robin Fernando's last rites today

Harsha de Silva on Sri Lanka's debt repayments

Harsha de Silva on Sri Lanka's debt repayments

Sajith Premadasa speaks on the consequences of dividing the country

Sajith Premadasa speaks on the consequences of dividing the country

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka

Drop in Covid-related deaths among pregnant women after vaccination (English)

Drop in Covid-related deaths among pregnant women after vaccination (English)

Why protest when we take back oil tanks from India? - Gammanpila (English)

Why protest when we take back oil tanks from India? - Gammanpila (English)