A train derailment between Badulla and Hali-Ela has caused delays to train services on the up-country railway line.

Sri Lanka Railways said that a Kandy-bound cargo transport train arriving from Badulla had derailed at around 11.00 a.m. today (09).

According to the railway control room, a total of 04 train compartments had derailed and that steps are being taken to restore train services on the line back to normal.