A Woman Chief Inspector of the Police Special Task Force has been promoted to the rank of Woman Assistant Superintendent of Police, making her the first Woman ASP of the Special Task Force (STF).

N.T.N. Kumari is among nine officers of the Special Task Force who have been promoted from the rank of Chief Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The promotions have been made considering the special skills displayed by them to maintain national security and law and order as well as on exigencies of service.

The officers have been promoted by the Public Service Commission based on the recommendations of the Police Department, the Special Task Force and the Defence Ministry.

They were selected out of the 52 Chief Inspectors and 02 Woman Chief Inspectors serving in the STF.

The other STF officers promoted to the rank of ASP include D.S. Kulasekara, W.A.P. Sampath Kumara, I.S.T. Perera, W.D.S. de Silva, K.G.G.G. Nishantha, E.A.M. Dayaratne, K.D.G.C. Gunaratne and A.P.E.P Kularatne.