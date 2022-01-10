Ice worth Rs 3.5 million found on train

January 9, 2022   11:31 pm

Sri Lanka Army personnel from 7 Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment under command to 54 Division have recovered 350g of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’, from a train compartment.

The recovery was made during a snap search operation conducted inside the train running from Thalaimannar to Medawachchiya at Thoddaweli Railway Station, in the Mannar Island. 

Parcels of drugs were found from an unidentified backpack left in train compartment,the army media unit said.

No suspects were arrested and the seized drugs were handed over to Mannar Police Station for further investigations, it said.

The approximate value of recovered drugs is estimated at about Rs 3.5 million.

