Academic activities at schools normalized from today

January 10, 2022   08:51 am

The Ministry of Education says that academic activities of schools in the country will be normalized from today with the return of all students back to school.

The decision was taken based on the advice of the Director General of Health Services, said the Secretary to the Education Ministry Prof. Kapila Perera.

Steps had been taken previously to bring students back to school under several stages due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

However, starting from today all students will be returning to their respective schools for academic activities as per usual. However, the canteens of schools will continue to remain closed, the Education Secretary said.

Meanwhile the Public Health Inspectors’ Union says that with the normalization of academic activities at schools, more attention should be paid to the health status of students. 

President of the union, Upul Rohana said that it is essential that proper health guidelines are followed as children are more likely to spread the virus as they are exposed to society.

