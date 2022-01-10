26 hospitalised following bus-tipper collision

January 10, 2022   02:04 pm

At least 26 persons have been hospitalised with injuries following a head-on collision involving a bus and a tipper truck at Mutur on the Batticaloa-Trincomalee. 

The accident had occurred at around 08.00 a.m. this morning (10) while the wounded persons, including the drivers of both vehicles and passengers of the bus, have been admitted to the Mutur Hospital. 

Meanwhile it is reported that five persons including a female have been killed in road accidents across the island. 

The accidents have been reported from Weligama on the Southern Expressway, Chilaw, Polonnaruwa, Meerigama and Matale areas. 

