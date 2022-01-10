Maithripala says a new alliance most likely as old ones have reached expiry

January 10, 2022   04:42 pm

Leader of the SLFP and former President Maithripala Sirisena said that they are against the postponing of elections and that they want elections to be held without delay. 

Responding to questions from reporters today regarding reports that a gazette is to be issued postponing provincial council elections by a year, he said: “We are against the postponing of the election. What we want are elections.”

He said that within the next couple of months, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will be shaped into the most prominent and strongest political party.

Sirisena added that they will present a comprehensive national programme to the country urging everyone to join with that national programme. 

He said that in the future they will form a government with whoever joins that movement.

Asked whether this means they will be forming a new political alliance, the former President said that most probably they would have to form a new alliance as the “old ones have reached expiry.”

