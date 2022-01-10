Body found floating in canal at Kolonnawa

Body found floating in canal at Kolonnawa

January 10, 2022   05:14 pm

The body of a male has been recovered from a canal in the Kolonnawa area, Ada Derana reporter said.

The body had been observed floating on the canal near the fuel storage complex in Kollonawa this morning (10).

It has been uncovered that the deceased is a resident of Meethotamulla. The body has reportedly been identified by the nearest kin.

Meanwhile two more bodies of unidentified males had been found on the coastline between Bambalapitiya and Wellawatte.

The two bodies were discovered this morning (10) while the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. 

