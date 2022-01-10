Court rejects Champikas request

January 10, 2022   05:55 pm

The Court of Appeal has stated that its decision on granting leave to proceed with the revision petition filed by former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka will be announced on January 24. 

The SJB parliamentarian had filed the revision application seeking a court order suspending the hearing of the case filed before the Colombo High Court accusing him of concealing evidence and fabricating evidence in relation to the 2016 road accident in Rajagiriya, which resulted in serious injuries to a youth. 

The revision petition was taken up for consideration today before a bench comprising Justices Menaka Wijesundara and S. Kumaran Ratnam.

Meanwhile the court has rejected the request made by the former minister’s attorney, President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha, seeking an interim order to suspend hearing of the case against Champika Ranawaka which is to be taken up at the Colombo High Court tomorrow (10).

