Three new political parties registered

January 10, 2022   06:04 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka today announced the registration of three new political parties in the country. 

The newly-registered parties include “Thamil Makkal Kuttani”, “New Lanka Freedom Party” and the “Tamil Progressive Alliance”.

Issuing a press release, the Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that the aforementioned parties are registered as recognized political parties by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has decided to call for applications for the registration of political parties for the year 2022.

The Commission has also decided that in accordance with the Local Government Elections Ordinance, it is not possible to re-appoint a member of a local government body who has lost his seat due to absenteeism for three consecutive sessions or 90 consecutive days.

