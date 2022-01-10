CEB releases manual load shedding schedule

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has released the manual load shedding schedule which includes the times and areas where there could be possible power cuts in the future.

In the event CEB is compelled to take demand management measures due to inadequate generation as result of fuel shortage and unavailability of generators, such measures will be limited to the schedule given below, the CEB said.

It is to be noted that all the feeders assigned to a particular group might not be interrupted depending on the demand and available generation capacity at a particular time, it said.

විිදුලිය විසන්ධි විය හැකි ප... by Ada Derana