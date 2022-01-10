Institutional and legal framework of 10 ministries revised
January 10, 2022 09:05 pm
An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been published, amending the institutional and legal framework of 10 ministries.
The Gazette has been issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, revising the institutions under various ministries and their functions.
Accordingly, the institutional and legal framework and special priorities of the following ministries and state ministries have been amended through the gazette:
Ministry of Justice
Ministry of Education
Ministry of Industries
Ministry of Economic Policies & Plan Implementation,
Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government
State Ministry of Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation
State Ministry of Aviation and Export Zones Development
State Ministry of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning Promotion
State Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government
Amendment to the Extra Gazette No.2187/27 of 09.08.2020 by Adaderana Online on Scribd