The Chinese Embassy in Colombo says that four government aid agreements were signed during the visit of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, to support the Sri Lankan people.

In a twitter message posted today, the embassy said that the agreements signed are for an RMB 800 Million (LKR 25.5 Billion) Grant, BMICH Refurbishment, Kidney Disease Screening Ambulances and 1,996 Housing Units for Low-Income Families at Colombo.

To support #SriLankan people, 4 gov't aid agreements have been signed during 🇨🇳 State Councilor & FM Wang Yi's visit:



1⃣RMB 800 Million (LKR 25.5 Billion) Grant

2⃣1,996 Housing Units for Low Income Family at Colombo

3⃣BMICH Refurbishment

4⃣Kidney Disease Screening Ambulances pic.twitter.com/4n2aMDEIb8 — Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL) January 10, 2022

The singing of the agreements took place during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Rajapaksa and the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister at Temple Trees on Sunday (09).

During the bilateral discussions between the two delegations, a host of other matters were also discussed, including further support for the vaccine program, attracting investments to the Port City and the Hambantota Industrial Zone, increasing tourism from China to Sri Lanka, increasing Sri Lankan exports to China and enhancing cultural cooperation, especially in the area of Buddhist ties.

The PM’s Office had revealed that the delegations signed the following agreements following discussions:

Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation

Letter of Exchange on the Project of Subsidized Housing for Low Income Category in Colombo

Handover Certificate of the Technical Cooperation Project for BMICH

Handover Certificate of the Technical Cooperation Project for the Kidney Disease Mobile Screening Ambulance Vehicles



Foreign Minister Yi had visited Sri Lanka to launch the celebrations marking the 65th anniversary of Sri Lanka—China bilateral relations.