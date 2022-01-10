Four govt aid agreements including Rs 25.5 billion grant signed during Chinese FMs visit

Four govt aid agreements including Rs 25.5 billion grant signed during Chinese FMs visit

January 10, 2022   10:24 pm

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo says that four government aid agreements were signed during the visit of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, to support the Sri Lankan people.  

In a twitter message posted today, the embassy said that the agreements signed are for an RMB 800 Million (LKR 25.5 Billion) Grant, BMICH Refurbishment, Kidney Disease Screening Ambulances and 1,996 Housing Units for Low-Income Families at Colombo.

 

The singing of the agreements took place during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Rajapaksa and the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister at Temple Trees on Sunday (09).

During the bilateral discussions between the two delegations, a host of other matters were also discussed, including further support for the vaccine program, attracting investments to the Port City and the Hambantota Industrial Zone, increasing tourism from China to Sri Lanka, increasing Sri Lankan exports to China and enhancing cultural cooperation, especially in the area of Buddhist ties. 

The PM’s Office had revealed that the delegations signed the following agreements following discussions:

  • Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation
  • Letter of Exchange on the Project of Subsidized Housing for Low Income Category in Colombo
  • Handover Certificate of the Technical Cooperation Project for BMICH
  • Handover Certificate of the Technical Cooperation Project for the Kidney Disease Mobile Screening Ambulance Vehicles

 
Foreign Minister Yi had visited Sri Lanka to launch the celebrations marking the 65th anniversary of Sri Lanka—China bilateral relations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three bodies discovered at separate locations (English)

Three bodies discovered at separate locations (English)

Three bodies discovered at separate locations (English)

Petitions against Yugadanawi deal taken up for third day (English)

Petitions against Yugadanawi deal taken up for third day (English)

Discussion held between private sector employers and Labour Minister (English)

Discussion held between private sector employers and Labour Minister (English)

Foreign national leads airport security on wild chase at BIA (English)

Foreign national leads airport security on wild chase at BIA (English)

Three bodies found from separate locations..

Three bodies found from separate locations..

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.10

Govt has created a hell - Sajith Premadasa

Govt has created a hell - Sajith Premadasa

Those who want to leave cannot be stopped - S.M. Chandrasena

Those who want to leave cannot be stopped - S.M. Chandrasena