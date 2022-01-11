Gazette issued extending terms of Local Government Institutions

January 10, 2022   11:54 pm

A Gazette notification has been issued extending the tenures of Municipal Councils, Urban Councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas until March 19, 2023. 

The Gazette has been issued today (10) by the Minister of Public Services, Provincial Councils & Local Government Janaka Bandara Thennakoon exercising the powers vested in him by the Municipal Council Ordinance, Urban Council Ordinance and Pradeshiya Sabha Act.

Accordingly, the term of each member of all 24 Municipal Councils, 41 Urban Council and 275 Pradeshiya Sabhas have been extended until March 19, 2023.   

