Heavy rainfall of about 100 mm possible in four districts

The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm may occur at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota, Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers about 100mm may occur at some places in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists to the southeast of Sri Lanka. Therefore, the naval and fishing community engaged in activities over the sea area EQ-06N and 80E-90E, are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.