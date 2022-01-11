No power cuts anywhere on the island today - CEB

Electricity supply will not be disrupted anywhere on the island today (Jan. 11), says the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

On Monday, the CEB published a manual load shedding schedule which includes the times and areas where there could be possible power cuts in the future.

It said demand management measures will be taken as per the schedule, due to inadequate generation as a result of fuel shortage and unavailability of generators.

However, it was noted that all the feeders assigned to a particular group may not be interrupted depending on the demand and available generation capacity at a particular time.