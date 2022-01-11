Woman arrested over financial fraud dies after jumping off CID building

A female arrestee has committed suicide by jumping out the fifth floor of the Criminal Investigation Department’s building.

The 46-year-old had been taken into custody on suspicion of defrauding Rs. 60 million, according to the police.

The incident has taken place at around 4.30 a.m. this morning.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570