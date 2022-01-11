Govt to purchase locally-manufactured organic fertilizer for Yala Season

Govt to purchase locally-manufactured organic fertilizer for Yala Season

January 11, 2022   11:09 am

Cabinet of Ministers has given the go-ahead to two government fertilizer companies to purchase locally-manufactured organic fertilizer to be distributed among farmers during the 2022 Yala Season.

A proposal calling for the commencement of fertilizer procurement process to supply local organic fertilizer to the farmers for this year’s Yala Season was tabled by the Minister of Agriculture at the Cabinet meeting convened on Monday (Jan. 10).

The decision was reached after taking into account the recommendations on eco-friendly fertilizer prepared for local cultivation by the Director-General of Agriculture.

Thereby, such fertilizer supplied by the local manufacturers will be purchased by the government as per the prescribed standard, utilizing the allocated grants for fertilizer subsidies program for 2022 by two government fertilizer companies.

