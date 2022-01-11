Cabinet gives nod to gazette Animal Welfare Draft Bill

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to publish the Animal Welfare Draft Bill in the government gazette.

The Cabinet also gave the nod to subsequently submit this draft bill to the Parliament for approval.

The proposal was tabled by the Minister of Agriculture during the Cabinet meeting convened on Monday (Jan. 10).

The Cabinet had green-lighted the drafting of the Animal Welfare Bill at its meeting held on October 19, 2020.

Later, the Attorney General’s clearance was received for the said Bill drafted by the Legal Draftsman.