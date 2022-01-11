Cabinet gives nod to gazette Animal Welfare Draft Bill

Cabinet gives nod to gazette Animal Welfare Draft Bill

January 11, 2022   11:19 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to publish the Animal Welfare Draft Bill in the government gazette.

The Cabinet also gave the nod to subsequently submit this draft bill to the Parliament for approval.

The proposal was tabled by the Minister of Agriculture during the Cabinet meeting convened on Monday (Jan. 10).

The Cabinet had green-lighted the drafting of the Animal Welfare Bill at its meeting held on October 19, 2020.

Later, the Attorney General’s clearance was received for the said Bill drafted by the Legal Draftsman.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Jan. 10

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Jan. 10

Shehan Semasinghe speaks of plots within govt to destroy public trust

Shehan Semasinghe speaks of plots within govt to destroy public trust

Institutional and legal framework of several ministries revised

Institutional and legal framework of several ministries revised

Three bodies discovered at separate locations (English)

Three bodies discovered at separate locations (English)

Petitions against Yugadanawi deal taken up for third day (English)

Petitions against Yugadanawi deal taken up for third day (English)

Discussion held between private sector employers and Labour Minister (English)

Discussion held between private sector employers and Labour Minister (English)

Foreign national leads airport security on wild chase at BIA (English)

Foreign national leads airport security on wild chase at BIA (English)