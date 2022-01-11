Two types of rice to be imported as substitute for Samba

Two types of rice to be imported as substitute for Samba

January 11, 2022   02:20 pm

The government has decided to import two types of rice as a substitute for Samba rice in order to ensure the availability of required stocks of rice in the open market.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the importation of 200,000 metric tons of Nadu Rice and 100,000 metric tons of GR 11 Short Grain Rice type of rice.

Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena had tabled the said proposal in the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (Jan. 10) with the intention of providing rice to the consumers for reasonable prices.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

The story of a courageous farmer who lost a leg due to landmine

The story of a courageous farmer who lost a leg due to landmine

The story of a courageous farmer who lost a leg due to landmine

Two foundation stones laid for the same road within few days

Two foundation stones laid for the same road within few days

OIC exercises power arbitrarily on police officer on duty

OIC exercises power arbitrarily on police officer on duty

Health officials warn again of surge in coronavirus infections

Health officials warn again of surge in coronavirus infections

Farmers stage protest demanding fertiliser and compensation

Farmers stage protest demanding fertiliser and compensation

People still queuing up to buy LP gas cylinders

People still queuing up to buy LP gas cylinders

CEB publishes manual load shedding schedule

CEB publishes manual load shedding schedule

President amends institutional and legal framework of 10 ministries

President amends institutional and legal framework of 10 ministries