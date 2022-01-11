Two types of rice to be imported as substitute for Samba

The government has decided to import two types of rice as a substitute for Samba rice in order to ensure the availability of required stocks of rice in the open market.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the importation of 200,000 metric tons of Nadu Rice and 100,000 metric tons of GR 11 Short Grain Rice type of rice.

Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena had tabled the said proposal in the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (Jan. 10) with the intention of providing rice to the consumers for reasonable prices.