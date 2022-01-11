HC calls for report on Champikas health condition

HC calls for report on Champikas health condition

January 11, 2022   02:29 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) to examine MP Patali Champika Ranawaka, who is admitted at a private hospital, and to submit a report on his health condition. 

Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatta issued this directive when the case filed against the former minister and two other defendants, over allegation of concealing evidence and fabricating evidence in relation to the traffic accident in Rajagiriya in 2016, was taken up for hearing by the court today (11).

SJB parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka had not appeared before the court when the case was taken up today, due to being hospitalized.  

Therefore the High Court has ordered the Colombo Chief JMO to examine the him and to submit a report on his health condition to the court. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

The story of a courageous farmer who lost a leg due to landmine

The story of a courageous farmer who lost a leg due to landmine

The story of a courageous farmer who lost a leg due to landmine

Two foundation stones laid for the same road within few days

Two foundation stones laid for the same road within few days

OIC exercises power arbitrarily on police officer on duty

OIC exercises power arbitrarily on police officer on duty

Health officials warn again of surge in coronavirus infections

Health officials warn again of surge in coronavirus infections

Farmers stage protest demanding fertiliser and compensation

Farmers stage protest demanding fertiliser and compensation

People still queuing up to buy LP gas cylinders

People still queuing up to buy LP gas cylinders

CEB publishes manual load shedding schedule

CEB publishes manual load shedding schedule

President amends institutional and legal framework of 10 ministries

President amends institutional and legal framework of 10 ministries