The Colombo High Court has ordered the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) to examine MP Patali Champika Ranawaka, who is admitted at a private hospital, and to submit a report on his health condition.

Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatta issued this directive when the case filed against the former minister and two other defendants, over allegation of concealing evidence and fabricating evidence in relation to the traffic accident in Rajagiriya in 2016, was taken up for hearing by the court today (11).

SJB parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka had not appeared before the court when the case was taken up today, due to being hospitalized.

Therefore the High Court has ordered the Colombo Chief JMO to examine the him and to submit a report on his health condition to the court.