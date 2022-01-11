Managing Director and Chief Engineer of Sakurai Aviation remanded

The Managing Director and the Chief Engineer of Sakurai Aviation have been remanded until January 18 by the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

They were arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) yesterday for alleged criminal negligence in connection with the emergency landing of a light aircraft in Kimbulapitiya, Katunayake which resulted in injuries to 02 pilots and 02 foreigners.

The private-owned light aircraft, which sustained damages in the emergency landing on December 27, was later taken to the Ratmalana Airport for further investigations.

It was later revealed that the accident had occurred as the pilot of the Cessna 172 aircraft belonging to Sakurai Airlines attempted to make an emergency landing at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while it was en route from Sigiriya to Koggala.

Four people had been on board at the time. Three of them – two Lebanese nationals and the pilot – were rushed to the Negombo General Hospital with injuries.