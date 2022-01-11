Police seek public assistance to locate missing teenager

January 11, 2022   05:31 pm

Sri Lanka Police has initiated investigations into the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl from Navinna, Maharagama area.

According to a complaint received by the Maharagama Police, the teenager is reported missing since the 7th of January.

The details of the missing girl are as follows:

Name: Neha Kaumadee Herath
Age: 15 years
Appearance: Around 5 feet and 3 inches in height, a thin-built with hair grown up to mid-back and was last seen wearing a green colour t-shirt and a black colour pants

Seeking public assistance to locate the missing girl, the police have requested the public to provide any information regarding the girl in question using the contact numbers:

Maharagama Police OIC - 071 8591645
Maharagama Police Station - 011 2850222 / 011 2850700

