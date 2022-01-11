Special vaccination week operative in Sri Lanka

Special vaccination week operative in Sri Lanka

January 11, 2022   06:37 pm

A special Covid-19 vaccination week is operative from today (Jan. 11) until January 17, says the Director-General of Health Services.

Thereby, Instructions have been given to establish four additional vaccination centres in all MOH areas, Dr. Asela Gunawardena said further.

Further, a separate vaccination centre is in operation at each provincial, teaching and base hospital until 8.00 p.m.

If anyone is unable to arrive at the vaccination clinic, they can inform the nearest MOH office to obtain the mobile services to receive their Covid shot, Dr. Gunawardena continued.

Speaking further in this regard, the Health Services DG said mobile vaccination clinics will be provided to the residents of housing complexes in Colombo.

All those who are yet to receive their first, second or booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine can get themselves inoculated during the course of this vaccination week, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

The story of a courageous farmer who lost a leg due to landmine

The story of a courageous farmer who lost a leg due to landmine

Two foundation stones laid for the same road within few days

Two foundation stones laid for the same road within few days

OIC exercises power arbitrarily on police officer on duty

OIC exercises power arbitrarily on police officer on duty

Health officials warn again of surge in coronavirus infections

Health officials warn again of surge in coronavirus infections

Farmers stage protest demanding fertiliser and compensation

Farmers stage protest demanding fertiliser and compensation

People still queuing up to buy LP gas cylinders

People still queuing up to buy LP gas cylinders