Special vaccination week operative in Sri Lanka

A special Covid-19 vaccination week is operative from today (Jan. 11) until January 17, says the Director-General of Health Services.

Thereby, Instructions have been given to establish four additional vaccination centres in all MOH areas, Dr. Asela Gunawardena said further.

Further, a separate vaccination centre is in operation at each provincial, teaching and base hospital until 8.00 p.m.

If anyone is unable to arrive at the vaccination clinic, they can inform the nearest MOH office to obtain the mobile services to receive their Covid shot, Dr. Gunawardena continued.

Speaking further in this regard, the Health Services DG said mobile vaccination clinics will be provided to the residents of housing complexes in Colombo.

All those who are yet to receive their first, second or booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine can get themselves inoculated during the course of this vaccination week, he added.