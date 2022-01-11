Coronavirus: 623 new cases confirmed within the day

The daily count of COVID-19 cases recorded in Sri Lanka moved to 623 today (January 11), the Health Ministry said.

According to the Government Information Department, the newly-detected cases include four individuals who recently arrived on the island.

The latest development has brought the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country so far to 593,072.

As many as 567,360 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 10,500 active cases in total are currently under medical care and the death toll stands at 15,149, official figures showed.