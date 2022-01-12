One-hour power cuts to be imposed later today

One-hour power cuts to be imposed later today

January 12, 2022   08:08 am

One-hour power cuts will be enforced today (Jan. 12) between 5.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. in several areas as per the manual load shedding schedule published already, says the Ministry of Power.

It said that the power cuts are being imposed due to the breakdown of a privately-owned generator near the Kelanitissa power plant.

Accordingly, the power cuts will be carried out until further notice until the supply of the said power plant is restored, the ministry said. 

The manual load shedding schedule released by the CEB can be viewed below: 

 

විිදුලිය විසන්ධි විය හැකි ප... by Ada Derana

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Hungarian delegation arrives in Sri Lanka

Hungarian delegation arrives in Sri Lanka

Hungarian delegation arrives in Sri Lanka

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Jan. 11

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Jan. 11

Construction at Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port commences today

Construction at Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port commences today

SriLankan Airlines reports first monthly profits since Covid pandemic (English)

SriLankan Airlines reports first monthly profits since Covid pandemic (English)

Four govt aid agreements signed during Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Sri Lanka (English)

Four govt aid agreements signed during Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet greenlights measures to develop Sri Lanka's tourism industry (English)

Cabinet greenlights measures to develop Sri Lanka's tourism industry (English)

Hotels in South accused of openly discriminating against locals (English)

Hotels in South accused of openly discriminating against locals (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.11