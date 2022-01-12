One-hour power cuts to be imposed later today

One-hour power cuts will be enforced today (Jan. 12) between 5.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. in several areas as per the manual load shedding schedule published already, says the Ministry of Power.

It said that the power cuts are being imposed due to the breakdown of a privately-owned generator near the Kelanitissa power plant.

Accordingly, the power cuts will be carried out until further notice until the supply of the said power plant is restored, the ministry said.

The manual load shedding schedule released by the CEB can be viewed below:

විිදුලිය විසන්ධි විය හැකි ප... by Ada Derana