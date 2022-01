Hungarian foreign minister arrives in Sri Lanka

Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (January 12) on an official visit.

He was accorded a warm welcome by Regional Co-operation State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The Hungarian foreign minister and the delegation, which also includes entrepreneurs, are scheduled to call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa later today.

Subsequently, Mr. Szijjártó will meet his Sri Lankan counterpart, Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris to ink several bilateral agreements.