Construction work of the Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port was kicked off today (Jan. 12) by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The establishment of the terminal is expected to be completed by 2024, according to Minister of Ports and Shipping, Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

The terminal is being constructed with an investment of USD 51 million by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.