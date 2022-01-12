Power cuts not enforced today - CEB

The electricity supply will not be disrupted today (January 12), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) announced.

Earlier today, the CEB stated that one-hour power cuts would be enforced between 5.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. in several parts of the island today as per the manual load shedding schedule.

However, speaking to Ada Derana, its Additional Secretary Sugath Dharmakeerthi said the privately-owned generator near the Kelanitissa power plant was repaired after the sudden breakdown.

On Monday, the CEB published a manual load shedding schedule which includes the times and areas where there could be possible power cuts in the future.

The CEB had said demand management measures would be taken as per the schedule, due to inadequate generation as a result of fuel shortage and unavailability of generators.

It was noted that all the feeders assigned to a particular group may not be interrupted depending on the demand and available generation capacity at a particular time.