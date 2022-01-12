Power cuts not enforced today - CEB

Power cuts not enforced today - CEB

January 12, 2022   12:22 pm

The electricity supply will not be disrupted today (January 12), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) announced.

Earlier today, the CEB stated that one-hour power cuts would be enforced between 5.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. in several parts of the island today as per the manual load shedding schedule.

However, speaking to Ada Derana, its Additional Secretary Sugath Dharmakeerthi said the privately-owned generator near the Kelanitissa power plant was repaired after the sudden breakdown.

On Monday, the CEB published a manual load shedding schedule which includes the times and areas where there could be possible power cuts in the future. 

The CEB had said demand management measures would be taken as per the schedule, due to inadequate generation as a result of fuel shortage and unavailability of generators.

It was noted that all the feeders assigned to a particular group may not be interrupted depending on the demand and available generation capacity at a particular time.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No power cuts in Sri Lanka today - CEB

No power cuts in Sri Lanka today - CEB

No power cuts in Sri Lanka today - CEB

Has the country gone bankrupt?

Has the country gone bankrupt?

Inauguration of construction work of Colombo Port's Eastern Terminal

Inauguration of construction work of Colombo Port's Eastern Terminal

Cabraal on Sri Lankas expected economic growth rate in 2022

Cabraal on Sri Lankas expected economic growth rate in 2022

Hungarian delegation arrives in Sri Lanka

Hungarian delegation arrives in Sri Lanka

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Jan. 11

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Jan. 11

Construction at Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port commences today

Construction at Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port commences today

SriLankan Airlines reports first monthly profits since Covid pandemic (English)

SriLankan Airlines reports first monthly profits since Covid pandemic (English)