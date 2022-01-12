Health Min. calls for report on medicinal drugs required for 6 months

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has directed health officials to submit a comprehensive report on the pharmaceutical drugs required for the next six months.

Accordingly, the officials have been asked to compile the report by calculating the medicinal drug necessity for two quarters.

The instructions were given during a discussion held at the Health Ministry on the supply of pharmaceuticals required for the country.

Minister Rambukwella has stressed the need to supply medicines to the general public without any shortage despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic situation.

He also directed the officials to pay attention to the pharmaceuticals that can be manufactured in Sri Lanka, during the importation process.

It was revealed at the meeting that due to the popular demand for certain brands, some medicinal drugs need to be imported despite manufacturing them locally.