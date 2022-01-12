Namal says SLFP should leave govt. without going around criticizing

Minister Namal Rajapaksa says the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) should pull out from the government with dignity without going around criticizing the government.

Speaking to the media, the Sports & Youth Affairs Minister suggested that it is better to voice such criticisms during the meeting of political party leaders and not to the general public.

People voted for the Sri Lanka Freedom Party too, and they also represent the Cabinet of Ministers as well as the government, Minister Rajapaksa pointed out.

With regard to the collective responsibility of the Cabinet of Ministers, he said the SLFP is also accountable for the decisions taken by the government.

If the SLFP members think these policies do not work out for them, it is better if they part ways with dignity without going around criticizing, Minister Rajapaksa added.

Speaking further, the lawmaker said, “Our government is not afraid of elections [...] and we are ready to hold elections at any given time.”