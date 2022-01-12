Another FR petition filed challenging Trinco oil tank deal

Another Fundamental Rights (FR) petition has been filed seeking the nullification of the agreement signed with India to develop the Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm.

The petition was lodged before Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thera and Bengamuwe Nalaka Thera.

A total of 47 parties including the Attorney General on behalf of the President, the Cabinet of Ministers including Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and its chairman, the Trinco Petroleum Terminal Pvt. Ltd., the Auditor General, Lanka IOC and the Defence Secretary have been named as its respondents.