Sri Lanka records 14 more COVID-related deaths

Sri Lanka records 14 more COVID-related deaths

January 12, 2022   06:36 pm

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 14 more coronavirus-related deaths for January 11, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 15,163.

According to the official figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 07 males and 07 females.

Three of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining 11 are in the age group of 60 years.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2012 Welikada prison riot: Ex-Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan sentenced to death

2012 Welikada prison riot: Ex-Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan sentenced to death

2012 Welikada prison riot: Ex-Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan sentenced to death

2012 Welikada Prison riot: Emil Ranjan Lamahewa sentenced to death; Neomal Rangajeewa acquitted

2012 Welikada Prison riot: Emil Ranjan Lamahewa sentenced to death; Neomal Rangajeewa acquitted

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Namal says SLFP can leave govt. if they want to

Namal says SLFP can leave govt. if they want to

Sri Lanka to negotiate new loan from China

Sri Lanka to negotiate new loan from China

Prime Minister says next three years are crucial

Prime Minister says next three years are crucial

STF seizes consignment of Kerala cannabis

STF seizes consignment of Kerala cannabis

Cabraal on when Sri Lanka will lift vehicle import ban

Cabraal on when Sri Lanka will lift vehicle import ban