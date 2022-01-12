Embrace future, leave past two years to critics - PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (January 12) appealed to the public not to ponder on the past two years lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep hopes for the next three years instead.

“The past has value only to the Opposition. We must always embrace the future, not the past,” he said addressing the inauguration of the construction of Eastern Container Terminal at the Colombo Port this morning.

The event was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The prime minister emphasized that no one should give up hopes or optimistic thoughts that they have about the country.

“We should embrace the future, leaving the past two years to the critics,” he added.

The President and the Prime Minister unveiled a plaque marking the commencement of construction work at the Terminal.

Construction work of the terminal, which will be conducted in three phases, is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The terminal stretches over an area of 75 hectares and is 1,320 meters long.

Once completed, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) will inherit a fully-fledged Terminal equipped with 12 STC cranes that handle operations from ships to the land and 40 Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) Cranes.

The total expenditure expected to be spent for the project is USD 510 million and the Ports Authority will spend USD 200 million.

Access Engineering PLC and China Harbor Engineering Company LTD are jointly carrying out construction of the terminal.

The Port of Colombo is currently ranked 23rd in the world according to the Alphaliner’s Ports Ranking. Addressing the gathering, Minister of Ports and Shipping Rohitha Abeygunawardena said the Colombo Port will be ranked 13th after the completion of the new development work.

The event was attended by members of the Maha Sangha, other religious leaders, Cabinet and state ministers, governors, ambassadors, parliamentarians, people’s representatives and government officials.