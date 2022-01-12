Daily Covid-19 cases count climbs to 653

The daily count of COVID-19 cases recorded in Sri Lanka moved to 653 today (January 12), the Health Ministry said.

According to the Government Information Department, the newly-detected cases include 02 individuals who recently arrived on the island.

The latest development has brought the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country so far to 593,725.

As many as 567,519 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 11,000 active cases in total are currently under medical care and the death toll stands at 15,163, official figures showed.