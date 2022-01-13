Hungary ready to explore new areas of cooperation with Sri Lanka

The Hungarian foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó says his country is ready to explore new areas of cooperation with the Sri Lankan government, to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries further.

His comments came during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Kohuwala Flyover.

The foundation stone for the construction of the flyover at the Kohuwala Junction was laid today by the Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó and Sri Lankan Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando.

The flyover will be constructed with financial aid from the Hungarian government at a cost of LKR 2.648 billion.

Addressing the event, Minister Szijjártó said, “We, Sri Lankans and Hungarians, can be proud that our bilateral cooperation has been upgraded to a new dimension during these two very complicated last years.”

The Hungarian government is happy to contribute to the success of the high-speed road development strategy of Sri Lanka, he added.

Minister Szijjártó said his country hopes that these projects will contribute to the acceleration of Sri Lanka’s economic development as well.

He noted that Hungary is ready to explore new areas of cooperation with the Sri Lankan government, to ensure financial background and to provide technological assistance.