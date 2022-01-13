Stations masters launch 24-hour token strike

Stations masters launch 24-hour token strike

January 13, 2022   07:19 am

UPDATE: Multiple office trains and all long-distance trains have been cancelled today due to the strike action launched by station masters.

However, efforts are being made to run around 80 office trains, the General Manager of Railways said.

Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters Union has launched a 24-hour token strike effective from midnight yesterday (January 12).

The trade union action is based on several demands including the unannounced cancellation of long-distance trains without prior notice, the chairman of the union Sumedha Somarathna said.

Train journeys have been cancelled a few hours before their scheduled departure time, after seats are reserved, he complained.

This is something the administration is doing on purpose. We suspect that the General Manager of Railways is aware of this.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Stations masters launch 24-hour token strike

Stations masters launch 24-hour token strike

Stations masters launch 24-hour token strike

CBSL governor explains Sri Lanka's ban on vehicle import (English)

CBSL governor explains Sri Lanka's ban on vehicle import (English)

Construction of Eastern Container Terminal at Colombo Port begins (English)

Construction of Eastern Container Terminal at Colombo Port begins (English)

Verdict of 2012 Welikada Prison riot case to be delivered today (English)

Verdict of 2012 Welikada Prison riot case to be delivered today (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.12

Four suspects in custody over hand grenade found inside church in Borella

Four suspects in custody over hand grenade found inside church in Borella

CBSL governor explains Sri Lanka's ban on vehicle import

CBSL governor explains Sri Lanka's ban on vehicle import

Opposition Leader visits Nallur Kovil in Jaffna

Opposition Leader visits Nallur Kovil in Jaffna