Stations masters launch 24-hour token strike

UPDATE: Multiple office trains and all long-distance trains have been cancelled today due to the strike action launched by station masters.

However, efforts are being made to run around 80 office trains, the General Manager of Railways said.

Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters Union has launched a 24-hour token strike effective from midnight yesterday (January 12).

The trade union action is based on several demands including the unannounced cancellation of long-distance trains without prior notice, the chairman of the union Sumedha Somarathna said.

Train journeys have been cancelled a few hours before their scheduled departure time, after seats are reserved, he complained.

This is something the administration is doing on purpose. We suspect that the General Manager of Railways is aware of this.