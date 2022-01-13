Sri Lanka will overcome temporary difficulties with concerted efforts - Chinese FM spokesman

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin has expressed confidence that the concerted efforts of the Sri Lankan government and people will see Sri Lanka overcome its temporary difficulties as soon as possible, helped by assistance from China.

He also stated that China will never interfere in Sri Lanka’s internal affairs and will always step forward and extend a helping hand during difficult times.

Mr. Wang made these remarks responding to media queries regarding Sri Lanka’s request for debt relief at the daily media briefing on Monday.

He noted that China firmly supports Sri Lanka in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

“As we celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sri Lanka and the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Rubber-Rice Pact, China is ready to work with Sri Lanka to carry forward the spirit of the Rubber-Rice Pact characterized by independence, self-reliance, unity and mutual support, further deepen political mutual trust, fight against the epidemic together, synergize development strategies, promote multilateralism and consolidate and expand the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership.”

China will make good use of the two flagship projects of Colombo Port City and Hambantota Port to help Sri Lanka realize its “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”, and better deliver benefit to the two countries and peoples, Mr. Wang said further.

He assured the media persons that Sri Lanka would continue to be firmly committed to the one-China policy and staunchly support China’s just proposals on international occasions. “Sri Lanka is ready to work with China to hold successful activities to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the 70th anniversary of the Rubber-Rice Pact, and strengthen cooperation in economy, trade, finance, tourism and infrastructure construction to bring more benefits to the two peoples.”

He dismissed the claims that joint Chinese investments are expensive and not profitable. Mr. Wang pointed out that China-Sri Lanka cooperation is mutually beneficial and has been warmly welcomed by all sectors in Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the request for debt relief, Mr. Wang said: “Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Sri Lanka have been showing each other understanding and support. China has been providing assistance to Sri Lanka’s economic and social development to the best of its capacity and will continue to do so in the future. It is believed that with the concerted efforts of the Sri Lankan government and people, the country will surely overcome the temporary difficulties as soon as possible and usher in renewed and greater development.”