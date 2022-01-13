Russian national injured after parachute caught in tree
January 13, 2022 09:48 am
A foreigner has sustained injuries in a parachuting accident in the area of Lulkandura, Galaha.
He was identified as a 35-year-old Russian national.
The parachute was caught in a tree nearly 30 feet in height while he was trying to make a landing in Relimangoda area the police said.
The injured individual has been rushed to the Kandy Hospital following the incident.
Further investigations are carried out by the Galaha Police.