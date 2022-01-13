Russian national injured after parachute caught in tree

Russian national injured after parachute caught in tree

January 13, 2022   09:48 am

A foreigner has sustained injuries in a parachuting accident in the area of Lulkandura, Galaha.

He was identified as a 35-year-old Russian national.

The parachute was caught in a tree nearly 30 feet in height while he was trying to make a landing in Relimangoda area the police said.

The injured individual has been rushed to the Kandy Hospital following the incident.

Further investigations are carried out by the Galaha Police.

