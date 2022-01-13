Mayor of Hikkaduwa passes away

Mayor of Hikkaduwa passes away

January 13, 2022   11:56 am

Mayor of Hikkaduwa Winnie Kariyawasam has passed away last night (January 13), at the age of 81.

His remains are now placed at his residence in front of the Ambalangoda bus stand.

The final rites of the late mayor are scheduled to be performed on Saturday (January 15).

Kariyawasam embarked on his political carrier in 2006 from the Dodanduwa Village Council and served the people of Hikkaduwa until his demise.

He also made a considerable contribution to transforming Hikkaduwa Pradeshiya Sabha into an urban council.

