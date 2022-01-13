Litro Gas chairman to be removed from post?

Renuka Perera is tipped to be appointed as the new chairman of Litro Gas Lanka Ltd., sources told Ada Derana.

Reportedly, required measures are being to remove the current chairman Theshara Jayasinghe from the position.

The changes are being made to the state-owned liquefied petroleum gas company’s top post amidst the gas LP gas shortage in the market and the controversy regarding the composition.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has made an inspection visit to the Litro Gas storage terminal in Kerawalapitiya earlier today.