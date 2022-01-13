Chinese foreign ministry COVID-related medical equipment to Sri Lanka

Chinese foreign ministry COVID-related medical equipment to Sri Lanka

January 13, 2022   01:32 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People’s Republic of China has donated a large consignment of medical equipment including multipara monitors, high flow oxygen nasal therapy machines, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and several other items valued at LKR 127 million.

This contribution is in addition to previous donations of COVID-19 related medical equipment and vaccines by China, Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The donation from the Peoples’ Republic of China was handed over at a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo.

Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong has handed over the donation to Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage.

The donation was thereafter handed over to Prof. Channa Jayasumana, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals and Dr. R.M.S.K. Ratnayake, Secretary of the State Ministry.

The People’s Republic of China has extended unstinted COVID-19 related assistance to Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana and Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage have conveyed appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China for their gesture which further consolidates the close cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Sri Lanka and China.

