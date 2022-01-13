Coronavirus: 181 more patients recover from infection

January 13, 2022   03:44 pm

Another 181 patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 567,700.

As per official figures, approximately 10,862 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has seen a total of 593,725 positive cases of Covid-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic and 15,163 of them have fallen victim to the virus infection.

