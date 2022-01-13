Circular on granting Rs. 5,000 monthly allowance to public servants issued

The circular on providing a special allowance of Rs. 5,000 per month to all government employees has been published by the Ministry of Public Service, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

On January 03, Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa announced that the Cabinet of Ministers decided to grant a special monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 to all government employees, with effect from January 01, 2022.

The lawmaker stated that government pensioners and all disabled armed forces personnel will also receive this special monthly allowance.

As per the communiqué, permanent, temporary or contract-basis employees who receive monthly salaries, employees who receive daily wages and retired employees are eligible for this special allowance.

However, officers who are on non-paid leave will not receive the Rs. 5,000 monthly allowance.

Meanwhile, public servants who are on half-paid leave will receive half of the allowance.