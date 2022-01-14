Suspect arrested over Borella church hand grenade incident remanded

Suspect arrested over Borella church hand grenade incident remanded

January 14, 2022   01:00 am

One of the suspects, who was arrested in connection with planting a hand grenade inside All Saints’ Church in Borella, has been remanded until January 25.

He was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya earlier today.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) officers told the court that three out of the four suspects apprehended over the incident are currently being interrogated under detention orders.

It was revealed that this individual, identified as Indika Perera, has had links with the main suspect.

However, the defence attorney told the additional magistrate that his client was not involved in the incident.

Noting that the explosive material was discovered by the police with his client’s assistance, he requested the court to release the suspect on bail.

However, the additional magistrate dismissed the request, pointing out that releasing him on bail could hinder the ongoing probes as they are still in preliminary stages.

