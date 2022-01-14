Several areas to receive showers or thundershowers

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kalutara district after about 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-35 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.